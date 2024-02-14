Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Amidu Raheem As NPC Commissioner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Amidu Tadese Raheem as a Commissioner in the National Population Commission (NPC).

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read on the floor of the Red Chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at plenary on Tuesday, 13th February.

The president premised his request on Section 154(1) of the country’s Constitution and asked the Senators to give his request speedy consideration.

The letter read in parts: “Whilst hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Profile of Amidu Raheem

Raheem, who hails from Osun state, is a university lecturer and the current head of the Department of Public Administration at Fountain University, Osogbo, the state capital.

He served as the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy under the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Raheem is a former lawmaker representing Iwo Constituency 1 in the Osun House of Assembly in 1992 and was the House Chief Whip.

Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Chairman, Members Of National Hajj Commission

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has asked the Nigerian Senate to screen and confirm the chairman and board members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read on the floor by Senate President Godswill Akpiabio at plenary on Tuesday, 13th February.

President Tinubu also asked the lawmakers to give his request speedy consideration.