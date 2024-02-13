Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Chairman, Members Of National Hajj Commission

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Nigerian Senate to screen and confirm the chairman and board members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read on the floor by Senate President Godswill Akpiabio at plenary on Tuesday, 13th February.

Tinubu asked the lawmakers to give his request speedy consideration.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the National Hajj Commission Act, 2006, I am pleased to present to you for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of the under-listed persons as Chairman and members of the National Hajj Commission.

“Jalal Arabi as chairman, Aliyu Abdulrazaq, Commissioner, Policy Personnel and Finance, Anofi Elegushi — Commissioner, Operations and Prof. Abubakar Yagawal — Commissioner, Planning and Research.

“While hoping that the request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest regards.”

Speaking after the letter was read, Akpabio said he had looked at sections of the National Hajj Commission Act 2006 and noticed that the Act also required members of the Hajj Commission to be drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Senate President, therefore, said contact would be made to the office of the Chief of Staff to the president, saying that the Senate expects a list of names of the six members from the zones.

Akpabio, thereafter referred the request to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for further legislative inputs to and report back to the plenary in 10 days.

Naija News recalls President Tinbu had, on January 10, approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM).