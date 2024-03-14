Nine ‘Soldiers’ Engaging In Criminal Activities Arrested In Lagos

Nine individuals posing as soldiers and engaging in criminal activities in Lagos and its environs have been arrested by the 81 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters for disrupting the peace and security in the state.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Army made this known in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations of the 81 Division Nigerian Army, Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, on its X handle on Thursday, March 14.

The security agency said the suspects were arrested for various offense including illegal duties, providing illegal security, and illegal escort services while donning military uniforms

The statement read, “Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) has successfully apprehended nine individuals who have been masquerading as soldiers of the NA and engaging in criminal activities that disrupt the peace and security enjoyed in Lagos State and its environs.

“The impostors who were paraded to the media 13 March 2024 at Headquarters 81 Division NA, Victoria Island Lagos were identified as, Mr. Abua Jacob, Mr. Solomon Abraham, Mr. Mohammed Jemilu, Mr. Michael Omieh, Mr. Dauda Samuel, Mr. Bida Musa, Miss Esther Audu, and Miss Vivian Titus.

“These suspects have been arrested for various offenses, including illegal duties, providing illegal security, and illegal escort services while donning military uniforms. Their actions have not only compromised the safety of civilians but also tarnished the esteemed image of the Nigerian Army.”