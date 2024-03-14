Laide Bakare Speaks On Third Marriage After Viral Romantic Video

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has denied rumours about her getting married for a third time.

The actress made the denial after a romantic video of her with an unidentified male surfaced on the internet, sparking rumours about a fresh marriage.

However, the mother of three, in a reaction via her Instagram page on Wednesday, stated that the video is from a movie scene. She cautioned members of the public to refrain from labelling the man as her husband.

She said; “Stop it, you guys. I have made it clear before that my clip with my colleague was from a movie set. We portrayed lovers in multiple films consecutively. He’s not my husband, it is all acting.”

Naija News recalls Bakare was previously married to Olumide Kunfulire with whom she shared a daughter named Simi in 2008.

Also, she tied the knot for the second time with a Lagos socialite, Tunde Oriowo, in 2013, and they had two sons together.

‘He Looks So Dirty’ – Nollywood Actress, Laide Bakare Opens Up On Sexualising Portable

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has debunked the accusation of sexualising controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

Naija News recalls that trouble started between the duo after the movie star, during an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show called Portable a ‘dirty boy’ from Sango.

Reacting, Portable, in a video shared online, claimed that the movie star made sexual advances towards him despite using demeaning words on him online.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner also said that Laide Bakare was in his social media DM begging for his WhatsApp number and pleading with him to attend her birthday/event.

In an interview with Legit, Laide said the Zazu crooner was someone she used to enjoy his music before he became a nuisance.

Addressing the allegation of making sexual advances at Portable, the thespian stated that she had never met the singer, adding she only sent him a DM because she wanted him to perform at her show.