Gov Adeleke Sparks Reactions Over Appointment Of Nollywood Actress, Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has sparked mixed reactions following a recent appointment as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Entertainment, Arts, Culture and Tourism.

Naija News reports that the movie star took to her Instagram page to celebrate her achievement with a display of photos of herself and the governor.

Laide expressed appreciation to the Governor and promised to deliver her best.

She wrote: “Now an Honourable ya Allah I am grateful. To my new boss, Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke Imole Osun. Thank you so much for the trust and opportunity to serve. I promise to deliver my best. So help me God🙏 Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Osun State on Entertainment, Arts, Culture and Tourism.

“Lots of work to be done. Shall we? the entire good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large. It’s actually a new dawn for me starting my political career from here. God bless Nigeria.”

While many of her colleagues congratulated her, other netizens expressed their reservations.

Muka Ray wrote: “Congratulations omo mi.”

Funke Etti wrote: “Congratulations sweetie”

ademide25_ wrote: “Laide Bakare has been on Imole campaign trail since 2018. She and her Egbon in osogbo who was formerly an SLA in the NASS under PDP played their roles very well during the 2022 struggles. If you want to know why some people get appointment, you should win an election first”

RealAdeshina wrote: “One idiot was crying because she was accused of collecting money from Gov. Sanwolu. This is Laide Bakare appreciating Gov. Adeleke for lowkey transaction/appointment. If you like, don’t use your brain. Ire o!”

Yomi Fabiyi wrote: “Wawu! Hon. Laide Bakare. Congratulations to you. Blessings hun”

Foluke Daramola said, “Congratulations dearest❤️❤️ more wins dear”

samuel_thevibe wrote: “They will not drag Laide Bakare because she dislike APC but love PDP. Wait till Lagos State Government reward

@toyin_abraham1 then, you’ll see real dragging. I can’t even pretend, some of you are just stupid for dragging someone over his or her political choice.”

dear_maggy wrote: “When corruption favours you is called connection”