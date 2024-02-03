Why I Don’t Like Kissing In Movies – Nollywood Actress, Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has expressed reservations about taking up romantic roles that involve kissing and touching sensitive parts of the body.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with PUNCH, said she finds kissing on set quite challenging, especially when the cast has to balance the script’s demands.

She said, “Portraying romantic roles, especially scenes involving kissing and touching, pose unique challenges for me. Navigating the authenticity required for such moments while maintaining professionalism can be intricate.

“Balancing the demands of the script with personal comfort adds complexity to these roles, requiring a nuanced approach to ensure a convincing, yet respectful performance.”

Speaking about her challenges, Laide said it has been difficult navigating relationships and finding true love, adding that many people are more focused on her job as an actress rather than her personality.

She said, “As an actress and filmmaker, my primary challenge has to do with navigating relationships and finding true love. Sometimes, people are attracted to my status and my profession, rather than the essence of who I am. Distinguishing genuine connections from those based on fame then becomes a delicate task.”

Meanwhile, Laide Bakare, has disclosed what she plans on doing if her husband should cheat on her.

The thespian revealed that if her husband cheats on her and she finds out, she would also cheat back.

Bakare urged married women not to leave their homes because of infidelity and advised them to also cheat back.

The actress argued that all men cheat and leaving a cheating husband is not a wise decision.

Bakare shared her opinion while speaking in a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV.

She, however, urged women who plan on cheating on their husbands to do so with some level of maturity.