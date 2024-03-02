‘He Looks So Dirty’ – Nollywood Actress, Laide Bakare Opens Up On Sexualising Portable

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has debunked the accusation of sexualising controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

Naija News recalls that trouble started between the duo after the movie star, during an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show called Portable a ‘dirty boy’ from Sango.

Reacting, Portable, in a video shared online, claimed that the movie star made sexual advances towards him despite using demeaning words on him online.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner also said that Laide Bakare was in his social media DM begging for his WhatsApp number and pleading with him to attend her birthday/event.

In an interview with Legit, Laide said the Zazu crooner was someone she used to enjoy his music before he became a nuisance.

Addressing the allegation of making sexual advances at Portable, the thespian stated that she had never met the singer, adding she only sent him a DM because she wanted him to perform at her show.

She said, “The first time I noticed him, he was different. He looked crazy and funny, but he is no more funny, now he is a nuisance. I used to like his style of music. That time when he first came out, I wanted him on my show. I didn’t have his phone number, so I sent him a message on Instagram.

“I requested for his contact so that we can discuss about my show. Later, I had to go through his former manager who later sent his contact to me but Portable didn’t pick up, so I went back to his manager. We did not conclude our discussion before I dropped the idea.

“Me Ke?. I have never seen him in my life. I can never shake him. He looks so dirty. He claimed I hugged him, I said me, hug ke? I have worked with his fathers in the music industry. I have featured 9ice, Olu Maintain, and Dekunle Fuji in my films.”