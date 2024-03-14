Immigration CG Reacts To Tinubu’s Directives On Border Reopening

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, has directed all personnel deployed to the Nigeria-Niger border to resume work.

Naija News reports that this follows President Bola Tinubu’s order to reopen the borders between the two countries, which were shut down following ECOWAS’s decision.

Recalls that the ECOWAS had imposed sanctions on the Niger Republic, including the closure of land and air borders, following the coup that ousted President, Mahmed Bazoum.

However, Tinubu on Wednesday directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger, including the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

In a statement on Thursday signed by the Acting Service Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Kure, in Abuja, Nandao directed all Comptrollers stationed at States and Border Commands along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border to comply promptly and lift all restrictions on human movement.

The CGI assured that the service would continue to facilitate safe and orderly border crossings while upholding the integrity and security of Nigeria’s borders.

In other news, the Federal Government has said that it plans to spend N178.9 billion on the implementation of the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zaphaniah Jisalo, made this known in the executive summary of the 63-page FMSDIGA strategic plan 2024-2028 presented on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the minister, the key priority areas of the strategic plan includes food security, ending poverty, economic growth/job creation, access to capital, inclusivity, security, fairness and rule of law and anti-corruption stance.

Jisalo said his ministry is among the three Federal Ministries saddled with the responsibility to contribute to the implementation of President Tinubu’s developmental policies and National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025.

The minister also pledged strict monitoring of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs’) projects, including constituencies’ projects across the country.