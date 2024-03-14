FG To Spend N178.9 Billion On Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Federal Government has said that it plans to spend N178.9 billion on the implementation of the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zaphaniah Jisalo, made this known in the executive summary of the 63-page FMSDIGA strategic plan 2024-2028 presented on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the minister, the key priority areas of the strategic plan includes food security, ending poverty, economic growth/job creation, access to capital, inclusivity, security, fairness and rule of law and anti-corruption stance.

Jisalo said his ministry is among the three Federal Ministries saddled with the responsibility to contribute to the implementation of President Tinubu’s developmental policies and National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025.

The minister also pledged strict monitoring of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs’) projects, including constituencies’ projects across the country.

He said: “On our own part as a ministry and as part of our mandates, is to monitor, do evaluation and also certify the payment.

“You know some of the projects are not in our ministry, they are in other ministries, we will collaborate with them to know what the national assemblies are doing.”