I Only Got N250 Million For Constituency Projects – LP’s Senator Nwoye

The senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, Tony Nwoye, has said he did not get an allocation of N500 million for intervention projects in his constituency.

The Labour Party (LP) lawmaker stated that he only got an allocation of N250 million for constituency projects.

Naija News reported that the Senate had a rowdy session on Tuesday after Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (PDP-Cross River North) claimed that some “senior senators” got N500 million in the 2024 budget for constituency projects.

Jarigbe made the claim while contributing to the motion moved by Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Ogun West, regarding the allegation of the 2024 budget padding by the suspended Senator Abdul Ningi.

The Cross River lawmaker alleged that all senators are guilty if they investigate the budget and constituency projects.

He said: “We are going forth and back on these issues — the issue of the budget and individual issues concerning what came to our various constituencies.

“If we want to discuss those issues, all of us are culpable. Some senior senators received N500 million each. I’m a ranking senator; I did not receive one. Did I go to the press? Most of you got it.

“Let us wash our dirty linen in public.”

However, few hours after Jarigbe’s comment, a X user in a post tagged Senator Nwoye if he also received N500 million.

“@SenatorNwoye my senator I hope you didn’t soil your hands and that of our constituency with Godswill Akpabio’s N500 million?” the X user wrote.

Responding on Wednesday, Nwoye in a post said he was only allocated N250 million for intervention projects in his constituency.

The Anambra federal lawmaker added that the allocation has not yet been released.

He wrote: “I didn’t receive any 500 Million naira as a Constituency project for the good people of Anambra North Senatorial District.

“What was allocated to Me for the Zonal Intervention Project for 2024 is N250 Million naira. I am a first-time Senator. And this sum has not been released.”