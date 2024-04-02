Tinubu Approves N1.1 Trillion For FCT 2024 Statutory Budget

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given his approval to the statutory budget of over N1.1 trillion for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the fiscal year 2024.

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, announced this news during a media chat at his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

He expressed his satisfaction with the president’s assent and highlighted that the budget will have a positive impact on infrastructure development, healthcare facilities, and the rehabilitation of schools in the FCT, among other areas.

Naija News reports that this development follows the successful passing of the FCT appropriation bill in the Senate last month.

A detailed breakdown of the N1.1trn budget reveals that N280 billion has been allocated for overhead expenses, N726bn for capital projects, and N140bn for personnel, resulting in a total budget of N1.147tn.

Earlier at the Senate, the bill’s sponsor and Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, took charge of the discussion by emphasizing that the appropriation bill carefully considered the FCT administration’s revenue and expenditure forecasts, which align with the federal government’s fiscal and developmental policies.

Last week, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the ongoing FCT Highway 105, which will link the Airport Expressway to the Kuje township.

Naija News reports that Wike gave the verdict during a tour of the 11-kilometre road, a six-lane dualization from the Airport Expressway to Kuje town junction, being executed by Arab Contractors.

The FCT minister assured that the project will completed by the end of this year, stressing that the contractor is committed to its completion within schedule.

Wike added that all challenges that could slow the pace of work have been addressed.

He said, “You can see with your eyes that the work is going on very well. With the quality of work we saw, we are very satisfied too. The contractor has said that before the end of the year, they would have completed the project. That will be interesting news. It gladdens our hearts that we are meeting our targets.”

Also, during the inspection of the 5-kilometre emergency asphalt carriageway from Tipper Garage Junction to the LEA Secretariat in Kuje Area Council, Wike said he was satisfied with the quality of work on the road project and also assured that it would be completed by the end of 2024.

He said: “I am very satisfied. If you know, when we came here to flag off this particular road, which was the request of the stakeholders of the Kuje Area Council, they were the ones that nominated this road, and it is about five kilometres.

“Just like what the contractor said, they started from where there are fewer encumbrances so that by the time they get to where they may have some constraints, they would have sorted out the issues.

“From what they have said, they have done the earthwork of two and a half kilometres and the next thing they would start is the drainage. They have agreed that before the end of the year, they will have completed this particular road. So, we are very impressed.”