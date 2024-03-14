I Am Still A PDP Member, Wike Insists

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite recent frictions and threats of expulsion from party chieftains.

Naija News recalls that Wike’s political journey took an unexpected turn during the run-up to the 2023 presidential election, leading to a fallout with the PDP hierarchy over his insistence on adhering to the party’s internal power-sharing formula, which he believed should have zoned the presidential ticket to southern Nigeria.

This stance led Wike to withhold support from Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s candidate, and instead extend his backing to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who eventually won the presidency.

Following President Tinubu’s appointment of Wike as a minister, debates have swirled around his allegiance and whether he remains a PDP member.

During a media parley with journalists in Abuja, Wike addressed the speculation head-on, stating, “I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Have you ever seen me change anything?”

His assertion comes amidst his noticeable absence from PDP meetings and campaign activities, especially in recent off-cycle elections. However, Wike expressed no regrets over his decisions, emphasizing the importance of moving forward.

“The one I supported before, what happened? I have decided to take a break. As you see me now, everybody should carry their cross,” he said, reflecting on his political choices.

Wike also defended his stance during the presidential election campaign, questioning the rationale behind disciplinary actions for his advocacy of the party’s constitution and his right to support whom he deemed fit.

“Discipline me for what? That I did what? I am an advocate of the party’s constitution,” Wike remarked, challenging the grounds for any disciplinary measures against him.