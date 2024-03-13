Yari Speaks On Leaving APC, Forming Mega Party With Atiku

The Senator representing Zamfara West in the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari, has refuted reports claiming he is set to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

On Tuesday, a report claimed that Yari was in talks with Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and some other politicians to form a new party that would challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

However, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by his media office, Yari denied being involved in a process that would lead to forming a new political party.

The former Governor of Zamfara State said he is one of the founding members of the APC and is committed to the ruling party’s vision.

Senator Yari, therefore, stated that the reports are pure lies, which Nigerians should disregard.

The statement reads: “The Media Office of His Excellency, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the Senator representing Zamfara West in the Nigerian Senate and a former Governor of Zamfara State, categorically denies the recent media reports that suggest Senator Yari’s involvement in the formation of a new political party.

“Senator Yari, as a leader of the APC in Zamfara, is fully committed to the attainment of the party’s vision for Nigeria.

“As a member of the legislature, Senator Yari has worked hand-in-hand with his colleagues in the 10th Senate to strengthen the agenda of the party in the National Assembly and foster collaboration to address the challenges facing the nation.

“Senator Yari remains firmly committed to the APC and dedicated to working collaboratively with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve the lives of all Nigerians.”