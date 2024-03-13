Tinubu Behind Reports That I Want To Dump PDP – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has blamed President Bola Tinubu for reports suggesting he is planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku in a statement released by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, said Tinubu and his associates fabricated and spread the lie in order to sow a seed of discord and confusion in the party.

It would be recalled that the said report claimed Atiku and some other top politicians were planning to dump the PDP and form a mega party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ibe, in the statement which was released on Tuesday, however, said Atiku remains committed to the PDP and the fight for a better Nigeria.

He also called on President Tinubu to focus on governance and stop engaging in petty politics.

The statement reads: “In a blatant display of political mischief, Bola Tinubu and his lackeys have shamelessly peddled false reports suggesting Atiku Abubakar’s imminent departure from the PDP. This malicious attempt to sow discord and confusion among the populace cannot go unchallenged.

“Let it be known to all, especially the esteemed supporters of Atiku Abubakar, that the so-called “report” in The Nation newspapers is nothing but a pitiful attempt to deflect attention from the pressing issues plaguing our nation. At a time when insecurity, poverty, and failed policies threaten the very fabric of our society, Tinubu and his cohorts would rather engage in cheap political theatrics than address the real challenges facing Nigerians.

“Despite their nefarious machinations, Atiku remains steadfast in his commitment to the PDP and the vital process of opposition party merger. He unequivocally condemns Tinubu’s attempts to undermine democracy and calls for swift action to unite opposition forces against the tyrannical grip of the APC.

“Let there be no doubt: Atiku Abubakar is unwavering in his dedication to the PDP and the fight for a better Nigeria. As he urges the current administration to prioritize governance over petty politicking, let us stand united against the forces of corruption and oppression. The time for action is now, and Atiku will not rest until justice prevails and the voice of the people is heard.”