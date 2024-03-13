‘The Governor Is Running A One-Man Show’ – Rivers APC Chairman Urges Fubara To Resign

Chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to step down from his position, citing an alleged failure to deliver effective governance to the people of the state.

Naija News reports that Okocha made the call yesterday while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Okocha accused Fubara of violating the Nigerian constitution by running the state without a budget and failing to initiate the conduct of local government elections.

Okocha, who is also the representative of Rivers State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) also accused of violating the constitution by withholding the monthly allocation of the 23 LGAs in the state.

Okocha said, “The governor does not have power to withhold the monthly allocation to the 23 local government councils in the state.

“It was wrong for governor to meet with Heads of Local Government Administration on salary payment to workers without the knowledge of LGA Chairmen.

“The governor is running a one-man show. He is not working with the Rivers State House of Assembly; he is not working with the State Executive Council because he doesn’t hold meetings, and he is not working with LGA chairmen.

“There is no governance in Rivers State. The present administration is clueless and has no direction. Governor Siminalayi Fubara has deviated from the consolidation and continuity mantra that brought him to power.”

However, the Rivers State government said Fubara is great for the state and criticized Okocha for not knowing what’s happening there anymore.

In a short message service (SMS) sent to LEADERSHIP, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, said: “Chief Tony Okocha has lost touch with the happenings in the state.

“Governor Sim Fubara is the best thing that happened to the state and majority of Rivers people are appreciative of his ability to rewrite the political history of the state.

“The noisy way he is used to, is no longer the way to go. We are rebuilding the entire state and the revival fire is sweeping through the entire 23 LGAs.”