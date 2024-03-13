Seyi Law Apologises, Settles Beef With Noble Igwe

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has announced the resolution of his long-standing feud with media personality, Noble Igwe.

The discord, which had captivated the attention of fans and followers alike, stemmed from a controversial post that indirectly involved Seyi Law’s wife, leading to an unfortunate series of derogatory remarks.

The genesis of the clash dates back to the fervor of the 2023 election campaign, during which Noble Igwe allegedly made a social media post mentioning Seyi Law’s wife.

The post became the catalyst for a derogatory comment, which referred to her as an “outcast.”

This incident deeply affected Seyi Law, prompting him to publicly vow retribution against Igwe and emphasize that only an apology could mend fences.

In a recent podcast interview, the tension escalated as Seyi Law expressed his intent to confront Igwe physically upon their next meeting.

However, in a surprising and commendable development, Seyi Law took to his X page to declare that he and Noble Igwe have reconciled their differences.

Seyi Law wrote, “I spoke with my brother, Noble Igwe @Nobsdaslushhkid, and he has my utmost respect for his responsibility to his people, and I personally tendered my apology to him for any of my tweets that he found distasteful towards the Igbos.

“He promised to henceforth “desist from interfering with the Igbos, their politics and historical perspectives no matter my reservations”.