‘Son Of A Returned Slave Who Decided To Stay In Lagos’ – Seyi Law Slammed Over Comment On Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

An X user has blasted Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, for calling Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the Lagos State 2023 gubernatorial election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the son of a returned slave.

Naija News reports that this is coming after another X user called Seyi Law a stack ‘ignorant illiterate’ for allegedly using bigoted words against Gbadebo, an MIT-trained architect and a son of the soil (Lagos).

In response, Seyi Law claimed he had a bigger stake in Lagos than Gbadebo, who he described as the son of a returned slave.

He tweeted, “Your stupid father should have taught you that I am more of a bigger stakeholder in Lagos than the son of a returned slave who decided to stay in Lagos. O da bi aye awon to bi e fe baje. I am an ILAJE with Mahin origin. Go and ask about us in Lagos before the partitioning of states. Olosi ikeji aja. Ka a da fun e.”

Responding to this, another X user wrote, “You’re an African man using slavery to score cheap social points. You’re nothing but a lanky wanky, mentally twisted failed comedian. Angels on internship moulded you, God saw the prototype then stepped out to the backyard to laugh. Baba Suwe that stopped downloading at 23%.”