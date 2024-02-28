I Lost Over 200 Followers Because I Supported Tinubu – Seyi Law

Controversial comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has disclosed that he lost over 200,000 followers on his social media page while campaigning for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election campaign.

He, however, stated that he was not bothered about the loss of followership and was more focused on doing the right thing.

Seyi Law stated this while featuring as a guest in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, Toun Cole, and Husband Material.

The comedian said, “I lost over 200,000 followers because of the election which for me, is not a problem. The most important thing is that whatever you do, try as much as possible to draw that you’re doing it from the right place. Whatever you do, are you sure that you are doing it from the right place? Is it fair to those concerned? If you’re not being fair, don’t do it.”

Seyi Law also claimed that Tinubu made Lagos the entertainment hub it is today.

“Tinubu probably made Lagos a conducive environment for entertainment to thrive today,” he added.

I Will Never Forgive You Until You Apologise To My Wife – Seyi Law Sends Warning To Colleague

Meanwhile, Seyi Law has vowed not to forgive his colleague, Noble Igwe, over a past incident.

Seyi Law claimed that Igwe insulted his wife and vowed not to forgive him until he apologises.

The comedian stated this in the latest episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

According to him, Noble Igwe mentioned his wife in a post during the 2023 electioneering campaign, and someone commented under it, calling his wife an “outcast.”

The comedian threatened to go physical on his colleague whenever they met.

According to him, “There is somebody in the entertainment industry that I will never forgive; Noble Igwe. I am saying it publicly, I will never forgive him until he apologises to my wife, because during the elections, he made a post and he put my wife’s name and somebody under the comment called my wife an ‘osu.’ It means an outcast.

“So if Noble Igwe is listening or watching this podcast, our path has not crossed since then. The day our path crosses, I will beat Noble Igwe to the extent that the world would ask what he did wrong.

“That’s where I draw the line. You can offend me, however, you want but the moment you involve my family; my wife and children, you cross the line into hell. And I will leave heaven for that to sit with you in hell. So, Noble Igwe, know that I am sitting and waiting patiently for you in hell.”