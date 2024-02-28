You Are A Vile And Dishonest Person – GRV Knocks Seyi Law

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2023 Lagos State election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has described popular comedian, Seyi Law, as a vile and dishonest person.

He stated this while reacting to an allegation from the comedian, claiming that he threatened to make traditional rulers “go under the bridge” if he won the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

The politician insisted that Seyi Law was interested in spreading falsehood, hate and bigotry.

He shared a video where he promised to restore the autonomy and authority of the traditional rulers, which was undermined by colonisers and adopted by subsequent governments.

According to him, restoring the authority of traditional rulers gives them the power to act without getting clearance from state governments.

He wrote, “Hear yourself and decide whether to reward a party and their vile and dishonest supporters who spread falsehood, hate and bigotry. Or we can embrace a vision for Lagos where no one is left behind.”

Watch the video below,