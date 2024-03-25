Why I Often Wear White Outfits – Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Opens Up

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2023 general election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has opened up on why he loves to adorn white outfits most of the time.

Naija News reports that the architect cum politician, in an interview with Legit, described his style of dressing as classy and calm, stressing he is mostly seen in white attire because it symbolises peace.

He also noted that part of his dress style depicts his culture in Lagos.

He said, “My style can be described as classy and calm. I wear white because it symbolises peace. it is part of my brand, especially as a politician. The most important part of it is associated with Lagos, Isale-Eko. Eko is a land where people value intelligence.

“That is why it is called the Centre of Excellence. Our forefathers were people who always took pride in excellence and achieving openness in commerce. The state embraces you as long as you are contributing positively to society. Our culture is rich and a lot of the story about Nigeria was pushed in Lagos and by prominent Lagosians.”

Speaking on the lessons he learnt from participating in politics, GRV, as he is fondly called, said politicos allowed him to build more empathy and network with many people from social classes and backgrounds.

He added, “Politics has allowed me to build more empathy, having to interact and network with so many people from different social classes and backgrounds. It has exposed me to Lagos in so many different ways and helped me understand what people are dealing with.. It is something that has given me an insight of Lagos and Nigeria at large.”