Tinubu: I Hope The Hungry Eats The Fed – DJ Switch Tackles Seyi Law

Popular Nigerian activist, DJ Switch has slammed comedian, Seyi Law for claiming that he did not support President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections out of spite.

Recall that Seyi had earlier claimed that he pitched his tent with Tinubu because he was certain that the president could achieve a better Nigeria.

Reacting to his post, DJ Switch stated that whether Seyi recognizes it or not, he supported and campaigned for the President just to spite a certain tribe.

Her post reads ‘’The only thing I will give to you is that you are not hiding behind closed doors like some people… but, you can never undo the damage.

“I dare say it was out of spite that you supported and campaigned for such an individual, whether you recognize it was spite or not. Because Seyi, tell me how someone with such criminal records, past and present… was so attractive to you if not for the obvious which is tribe! I don’t even want to go into his lack of vision or dodging debates because he’s not a legitimate president to begin with. Now you lot have supported an ancient of days noob, what gàn gàn did you expect to happen??? I hope the hungry eats the fed! Miserable bastards!’’