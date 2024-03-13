Ondo Speaker Faces Impeachment Over Aiyedatiwa’s Endorsement

Ondo Speaker, Olamide Oladiji is facing controversy for reportedly claiming that 18 lawmakers support Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s All Progressives Congress ticket bid in the upcoming November governorship election.

Oladiji made this assertion during Governor Aiyedatiwa’s declaration of intent, sparking discussions on the validity of his claim.

The Speaker said, “18 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have agreed to support Aiyedatiwa. Even those who are not in the APC are with us in this struggle, and by the grace of God, we will arrive at the promised land.”

Thirteen lawmakers, however, in a statement, distanced themselves from Speaker Olajidi’s claims that they have endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa as the party’s candidate.

The 13 lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence on Speaker Olajidi and said his declaration was untrue, misleading, un-parliamentary and ridiculous.

They said no resolution was passed by the Assembly endorsing Aiyedatiwa.

The statement reads, “The House of Assembly operates on democratic principles, and would formally take a collective decision, follow due process and the relevant laws governing the State where it wishes to take any decision regarding the endorsement of a gubernatorial candidate.

“As Honourable members of the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly, we were shocked and disappointed to hear the public declaration made by the Honourable Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, to the extent that the Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to support the governorship ambition of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

“At no point did the Ondo State House of Assembly deliberate the governorship ambition of any of the numerous aspirants that have indicated their interests to contest for the State’s 2024 Governorship Election, let alone agree to support any particular aspirant.

“Mr. Speaker lacks the moral and legal authorities to speak or pledge support for any governorship aspirant on behalf of the House without the explicit consent of members.

“Mr. Speaker has, by his unconventional and false public declaration, misrepresented the honourable House, and in so doing, brought the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly into disrepute, needless controversies and breached our confidence in his leadership.

“Consequently, we hereby pass a vote of no-confidence in the leadership of the Speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji.

“The House of Assembly however reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all decisions taken are transparent enough and are in the best interest of the people of Ondo State.”