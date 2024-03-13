How Pete Edochie Shunned Judy Austin Over Movie Role – Rita Edochie

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has dismissed claims that her brother-in-law cum veteran actor, Pete Edochie, supports Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin’s marriage because he featured in Judy’s movie.

Naija News recalls that in the wake of the marriage saga between Yul and his first wife, May Edochie, Judy shared a clip of Pete on her movie set, and there were speculations that the latter supported their illicit affair.

However, in a lengthy Instagram post, Rita Edochie said that Pete agreed to appear in the movie without knowing that Judy Austin was the producer.

According to her, Pete Edochie, after realising the situation, managed to finish the first movie and failed to show up for the second movie.

She added that the veteran actor later refunded the money he was paid to feature in the second movie.

She wrote, “Stop blasting my great husband/brother-in-law, Chief Pete Edochie. It has been brought to my notice that a lot of netizens have been blasting Chief Pete Edochie, regarding this drama that one strange mistress has been putting up for over 2 years, saying he is in support of the whole actions as per accepting to be featured in her job. I tried to overlook it, not until I came across some false videos made by some of these hungry Facebook blogs.

“Now let me reiterate something, Chief Pete Edochie is not desperate for film roles, he is not obsessed with the money he is paid to appear on screens, he is only a professional who was paid to feature in a movie unknown to him, the movie was produced by drama doll of which he was never aware of how negatively controversial the person he film for is, when he realised what was happening he managed to finish the first movie and didn’t do the second one he was paid to do.

“Mind you, he was paid for two jobs, so he had to make a refund for the second one and left the snatcher’s set till today. Furthermore, he said he woke up one morning and heard he picked a wife, how else do you want him to prove that he is not aware, why must he be dragged into this? He is 77 as at today, which means he was 75 2 years ago when this madness started, now tell me, will your advanced father at home go to fight because his son doesn’t listen to him?

“I hear people say that his wife doesn’t talk, do you live with her in same house, if she talks or not? Do you know hoe far she has gone on this matter? Please my candidate advise is that you drag the people in question who brought their personal life affairs to social media, leave Chief Pete Edochie and his calmly lovely wife Mrs Josephine Edochie alon. Everyone cannot be as hot as Rita Edochie nti Rubber.[sic]”