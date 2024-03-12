Tinubu, Shettima, Wike To Attend Book Launch On 2023 Presidential Election Today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, are among the VIPs and influential figures anticipated to assemble at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja today for the unveiling of “Beating all odds: diaries and essays on how Bola Tinubu became president’.

Naija News understands that the book is authored by a Nigerian essayist, Sam Omatseye.

The book, which will be launched today, provides an in-depth analysis of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the ‘controversial’ February 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

The book’s author said it is the first major work to give an account of and context to one of Nigeria’s most tempestuous election seasons. It will be launched on Tuesday, March 12, at the Shehu Musa Yar Adua Centre in Abuja.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the subject of the book, is expected to attend as well as Vice President Kashim Shettima. The chief host is Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor of Rivers State,” the organisers noted in the programme card now viral online.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has said he does not like to blame past administrations for the country’s socio-economic challenges.

The President stated this on Monday at the flag off of Agric Mechanisation Revoluion For Food Security in Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to Tinubu, it is not in his character to blame past governments because he is committed to taking the right actions to boost the nation’s economy and set it on the path of prosperity.

He said: “When you read the papers, some of us are confused whether to abuse the present or the past or make excuses for the future.

“(It’s) not in my dictionary. My focus is on taking action now, doing your best, re-engineering the country’s finances, and staying ahead of the right path. Those who may be complaining now have to understand that perseverance and consistency will make a nation great.”

The President also encouraged Nigerians to make economic prosperity out of the nation’s multifaceted challenges.

Tinubu also expressed his commitment to partnering with governors to banish hunger and urged them to pay the current minimum wage pending the upward review of the wage award.

“It that time for Nigeria to face the challenge and make it an economic opportunity. We must care for people and harness our farming population, including livestock farming,” he said.