Shaibu Drags PDP, Ighodalo To Court Over Edo Governorship Primaries

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has dragged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to court over the outcome of the party’s primary election for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Shaibu also included the PDP governorship candidate for Edo, Asue Ighodalo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his lawsuit.

Naija News reports Shaibu is seeking a court order to invalidate the election that took place at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, where Ighodalo was declared the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Details later…