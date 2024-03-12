Senator Ningi Attempted Civilian Coup Against Akpabio – Bamidele

The lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, had described the claims made by Senator Abdul Ningi that the 2024 Budget passed by the Senate was padded as a “civilian coup.”

Bamidele, who is also the Majority Leader of the Upper Chamber, alleged that Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, attempted to unseat Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

He claimed that Ningi attempted to incite the Northern Senators’ Forum against the Akpabio, a southern senator, who took over from Ahmad Lawan.

Bamidele said, “What my big brother, distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi, whom I respect so well, planned to do or set out to do was tantamount to a civilian coup which has failed. And in doing this, he wanted to use the platform of the Northern Senators’ Forum. God bless all those who have dissociated themselves from the Northern Senators’ Forum.”

Bamidele said Senator Aminu Tambuwal and Senator Ahmad Lawan had “very peaceful tenure” as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria from 2011 to 2015 and as Senate President from 2019 to 2023, respectively.

The Senate Leader said he was one of those instrumental to the success of Lawan and Tambuwal, who is now in the Senate after serving as Sokoto State governor between 2015 and 2023.

He added, “I’m also speaking as a southerner for the first time. The attempt to take the election of the Senate beyond June 13, 2023 must stop.

“It was never about Mr President who signed this budget; it’s always about Akpabio. We have a momentum. This is a defining moment for us to say, ‘If we are going to have a stable Senate, let us have one. It is not about North and South, it is about our rules, it’s about the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It’s about our people who are hungry and deprived.”

Naija News recalls that Senator Ningi, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, had alleged that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget with N3.7 trillion.

The lawmaker also claimed that the 2024 budget passed is N25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7tn.

Meanwhile, the Senate has suspended Senator Ningi, for three months from all legislative duties.