Police Mandate All State PPROs To Be Active On Social Media

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has mandated all Public Relations Officers of State Police Commands to start actively using social media.

Naija News reports that Adejobi disclosed this in a post on his official X account on Tuesday. He said the force will not spare any PPRO that does not embrace digital media.

He further disclosed that the police would constantly monitor the engagement and activeness of the PPRO.

“I have ordered all the PPROs to be active on social media. We won’t spare any PPRO who doesn’t embrace digital media. It’s key and sine-qua-none to improved security and national unity. @PoliceNG, @PoliceNG_CRU constantly monitor the engagements and activeness of PPROs online across board, and furnish reports on a regular basis. Thanks,” he wrote.

His comment comes as a social media user observes that the new Kwara state police spokesman is too active on social media.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has re-arrested Afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, popularly known as Primeboy, during his scheduled visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba.

Primeboy was arrested on Tuesday morning in the company of Ayobami Fisayo, also known as Spending, as part of ongoing investigations.