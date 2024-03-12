Nigeria News
Police Mandate All State PPROs To Be Active On Social Media
The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has mandated all Public Relations Officers of State Police Commands to start actively using social media.
Naija News reports that Adejobi disclosed this in a post on his official X account on Tuesday. He said the force will not spare any PPRO that does not embrace digital media.
He further disclosed that the police would constantly monitor the engagement and activeness of the PPRO.
“I have ordered all the PPROs to be active on social media. We won’t spare any PPRO who doesn’t embrace digital media. It’s key and sine-qua-none to improved security and national unity. @PoliceNG, @PoliceNG_CRU constantly monitor the engagements and activeness of PPROs online across board, and furnish reports on a regular basis. Thanks,” he wrote.
His comment comes as a social media user observes that the new Kwara state police spokesman is too active on social media.
Police Re-Arrest Mohbad’s Friend, Primeboy
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has re-arrested Afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, popularly known as Primeboy, during his scheduled visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba.
Primeboy was arrested on Tuesday morning in the company of Ayobami Fisayo, also known as Spending, as part of ongoing investigations.
According to sources close to the matter that spoke with Punch, both Primeboy and Spending had been under instructions to report weekly to the SCID since the investigation into the untimely death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, began.
While Spending was released after Tuesday’s visit, Primeboy was detained by the police for further questioning.
The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death, with Primeboy’s involvement and potential connection being scrutinized by law enforcement officials.
The Lagos State Police Command has yet to release an official statement detailing the reasons behind Primeboy’s re-arrest or the specifics of the allegations against him.