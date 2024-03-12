Police Issues Fresh Alert To Nigerians As One-Chance Robbers Change Tactics

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has issued another alert to Nigerians concerning the ongoing threat posed by one-chance robbers across the country.

Naija News reports that the warning was posted on the NPF’s official Facebook page on Monday night.

The post highlights a recent trend among criminal circles in Nigeria dubbed “Shifting Chair-One Chance,” aimed at robbing unsuspecting citizens.

Passengers were advised to remain vigilant and watchful, ensuring they only boarded vehicles painted in commercial colors.

The post reads, “It has become vital to intimate members of the public about trending methods adopted by criminals to rob unsuspecting citizens of their possessions. One of such is known as ‘Shifting Chair- One Chance.’

“The Nigeria Police Force advises citizens and other residents in Nigeria to be very watchful and avoid vehicles not marked commercially or without proper identification.”

Naija News understands that the issue of one-chance robbery is a significant concern in major cities such as Abuja and Lagos State.

Commuters and drivers navigating the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have expressed frustration over the escalating incidents of ‘one-chance’ robberies occurring in the Mowe/Ibafo-Berger vicinity.

The perpetrators of this organized crime are armed robbers who have a particular focus on snatching valuables, including cell phones and cash, from passengers.