How Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic Turned Caregiver In London

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has opened up about how she momentarily stopped acting and moved to London.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a video making the rounds online, stating that 2001 and 2002 were dark moments in her life.

According to Rita, she needed to leave the movie industry due to certain issues with some friends and family.

The movie star said she gave up fame when she moved to London and became a caregiver to make ends meet.

She said, “In 2001, 2002, I stopped acting and moved to London, it was a dark moment in my life because I had issues and fell out with some friends and family. I gave up fame and stardom. I need to leave that space for a while and focus on other things.

“You will not believe it, this is something I have never told people before but while in London, I was trying to make ends meet, I started working in a care home as caregiver to adults with special needs.

“While some view it as a stepdown, I don’t, see taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at a time I needed it most because I took care of my mother and father, when they were ill.”