30-Year-Old Graduate Of Imo Poly Allegedly Commits Suicide

A graduate from Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Imo State, Nerus Elemamba, aged 30, is alleged to have committed suicide.

His body was reportedly discovered hanging in his room in Umuohii, Oboama community, situated within the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, on Monday evening.

According to a source who spoke confidentially to the Punch correspondent on Tuesday morning, the deceased, who studied Architecture, did not show any signs of depression.

The source said, “The young man, Nerus, is from Umuohii Village in Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise Imo State. He took his own life yesterday (Monday) evening.

“The reason for his action is unknown to anybody.

“He is a graduate of Architecture from the Federal Polytechnic in Nekede. Until yesterday (Monday) morning, he was very healthy and participated in the village youth manual labour.

“Later that same yesterday (Monday) evening, his body was found hanging in his bedroom.”

Naija News gathered that the deceased didn’t leave any suicide note.

The village youth leader, Iheukwumere Ibeh, speaking on Tuesday morning, shared the community’s surprise at the unfolding situation.

The youth leader said, “This is shocking. Nobody knows the reason for his actions. He didn’t leave any note behind. He was not married. He is between 30 and 31 years of age.

“He was not taken to a mortuary. He is being buried as we speak. This is after the required cultural rituals to appease the land have been carried out.”