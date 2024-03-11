Senator Ningi Must Be Charged With Criminal Misinformation — Jimoh Ibrahim

A member of the Senate Appropriation Committee and representative of Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has vehemently disputed claims made by his colleague Senator Abdul Ningi, asserting the allegations of two Appropriation Acts are baseless and potentially harmful to the nation’s stability.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim called for legal action against Senator Ningi for alleged criminal misinformation and conduct likely to breach the peace.

During a discussion with Senate correspondents on Monday, Senator Ibrahim emphasized the urgency with which he believes the Federal Government and the Senate should address the matter.

He proposed that Senator Ningi be charged for spreading criminal misinformation and engaging in behaviour that could potentially disturb the peace within the National Assembly and the country at large.

Ibrahim warned that if the Senate does not act within a week, he plans to appeal directly to the Inspector General of Police, urging an investigation into the allegations regarding the approval of two 2024 Appropriation Acts and the identification of those responsible.

Ibrahim asked the federal government to “as a matter of urgency, charge Senator Ningi for criminal misinformation, and conduct likely to breach the peace of the country”.

“If the Senate will not do that within the next seven days, I will write a letter to the Inspector General of Police to investigate the cricumstatnce leading to the approval of two 2024 Appropriation Acts and bring the culprits to book.

“It is not true that we have two Appropriations. Senator Ningi must be charged to court for conduct likely to cause breach of peace and criminal misinformation.”

Naija News recalls that Senator Ningi, in an interview with BBC Hausa, alleged that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget instead of the N28.7 trillion being implemented by the Federal Government.