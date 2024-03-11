Bayelsa Election: Recuse Yourself From Petition Against Gov Diri’s Election – APC, Sylva Tell Tribunal Members

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal members have been asked to recuse themselves from the hearing of the Bayelsa Governorship election petition tribunal.

On Monday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Timipre Sylva, the party’s governorship candidate at the Bayelsa State governorship election that was held on November 11, 2023, governorship election, argued that they would not receive justice or a fair trial from the Tribunal led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye.

Naija News reports that the APC and Sylva emphasized that they no longer have faith or confidence in the Tribunal in their recent motion on notice.

The motion was filed in accordance with section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and paragraphs 18 and 47 of the first schedule of the Election Act of 2022.

In the event that the Tribunal members choose not to rescue themselves, the two petitioners have alternatively requested access to the record of the proceedings from the beginning of the hearings on February 14, 2024, to the conclusion of their case on February 27.

APC and Sylva insisted that the actual status of the witness testimony be reflected in the session’s record.

The motion for recuse was filed by Onyechi Ikpeazu and Ahmed Raji both Senior Advocates of Nigeria on behalf of the two petitoners.

INEC, Governor Douye Diri, Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the respondents to the APC and Sylva’s Petition dated EPT/BY/Gov/04/2023.

The counsels to INEC, Governor Douye Diri, Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, all strongly opposed granting the request.