Apapa Faction Appeals Court Verdict Reinstating Abure As LP Chairman

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has appealed the judgement which affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

Naija News reported that the Court Of Appeal in Abuja on March 6, 2024, affirmed Abure as the LP National Chairman.

Reacting to the verdict at a press conference in Abeokuta on Sunday, the spokesman for the Apapa group, Abayomi Arabambi said the group has approached the Supreme Court to seek redress.

Arabambi faulted the judgement of the appellate court, saying that it had been appealed at the Supreme Court on five grounds.

The Apapa group spokesman added that more grounds will be filed once the certified true copy of the judgement has been obtained by Apapa lawyers.

He said: “The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party Lamidi Apapa has successfully filed an appeal on the 6th day of March 2024 and has stayed the execution of the Judgement delivered in favour of Julius Abure by Abuja Court of Appeal in the Supreme Court through a motion for stay of execution filed on Thursday the 7th day of March 2024, 24 hours after the most bizarre, disturbing and corrupt judgement ever delivered by any justices of the Court of Appeal in Nigeria history.”

Speaking further, Arabambi said Apapa has not given up his fight to lead the party.