Ramadan: Sultan Announces When Fasting Will Commence In Nigeria

The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday announced when Ramadan fasting will commence.

The Sultan in a statement released by a member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), Mallam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, said this year’s Ramadan fasting will commence on Monday.

The Sultan is expected to make a formal declaration later in the night.

The statement read, “The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 11/3/2024 as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH, Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, Sarkin Malaman Sokoto.”

The Sultan had on Friday urged the Muslims across the country to look out this year’s Ramadan after sunset on Sunday March 10, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

Prof. Salisu Shehu, the Deputy Secretary General of NSCIA, in a statement enjoined the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, 10th March 2024 which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.