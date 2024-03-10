Kaduna Abductions Looked Planned In Advance – Northern Group Claims, Demands Rescue Of Schoolchildren

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has alleged that the recent abduction of 287 primary and secondary school pupils at Kuriga in Kaduna state looks planned in advance.

Making this allegation in a statement on Saturday, the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Tukur Baba, called for the complete eradication of terrorism in the country.

He lamented that “as a sad reminder about their unabated presence, the terrorists struck again, attacked worshippers, and killed two persons during Friday prayers at Anguwar Makera, Kwasakwasa community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, Kaduna State.”

Noting that the students of Federal University Gusau who were abducted months ago remained in captivity, the ACF spokesman highlighted the importance of the government taking quick measures to ensure the safe release of the abducted students and learners to their parents and guardians.

Naija News reports that the group applauded the Kaduna State Government’s prompt response and expressed sympathy to the Kwasakwasa community for the horrific attack on its members.

It urged the security services to use more potent tactics to eradicate the evil of terrorism in the neighbourhoods.

ACF recommended that new measures be implemented immediately throughout the states that are prone to terror, including the much-discussed Special Schools Security Scheme, the Schools Vigilante Force, and Anti-Kidnapping Squads, among others.