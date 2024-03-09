‘We Are Seeing Results’ – Omokri Backs Tinubu On Fuel Subsidy Removal, Forex Policy

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has backed the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omokri said the removal of the fuel subsidy has started to yield positive results because the quantity of fuel imported into the country has reduced, and local refining has also increased.

Speaking during an appearance on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television on Friday, Omokri said the policy on the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market has also been effective.

He said the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have removed the petrol subsidy instead of borrowing to pay over N400bn monthly for it.

Omokru said all three major candidates in the 2023 presidential poll promised to remove the petrol subsidy.

He said: “So, it amounts to intellectual dishonesty for anybody to begin to say Nigeria is collapsing. We are getting some wins right now.

“The naira has to be floated. We can’t afford multiple exchange rates.

“Fuel importation has reduced by more than 50%. That means the removal of fuel subsidy has worked. Local refining has also increased by 8%. So, we are actually seeing results.”

Speaking further, Omokri said there is the rule of law in Nigeria and advised the Labour Party (LP) to accept its fate after losing the 2023 presidential election.

The former presidential aide said the removal of the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu, following allegations of fraud against her shows that there is a rule of law.

He said, “After the election, we have to come together and support Nigeria. Nigeria is moving forward right now and we have to support Nigeria.

“That you did not win an election does not mean you should drag your country down. There is a rule of law in Nigeria. Facts don’t lie.

“We are on earth, if you get to heaven, maybe, but we need to focus on what works.”