Tinubu Reacts As Reno Omokri Marks 50th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on the occasion of his 50th birthday celebration.

Naija News understands that Omokri, a controversial social commentator and staunch supporter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is marking his 50th birthday on January 22, 2024.

Joining a host of others in celebrating Omokri, President Tinubu conveyed his congratulatory message through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngalale, on Sunday.

The statement titled, ‘President Tinubu Congratulates Reno Omokri on 50th Birthday’, reads: “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mr Reno Omokri, author and influencer, on his 50th birthday, which is marked on January 22, 2024.

“The President commends Mr. Omokri for his dutifulness in providing constructive opinions on national issues, regardless of his political disposition.

“President Tinubu wishes Mr Omokri many more years in good health as he continues to contribute his quota to national development.”

Omokri served as the Special Assistant on Digital Media to former President Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015.

He is known as a staunch critic of former President Muhamadu Buhari.

Renowned Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has expressed dismay over the deplorable condition of social media within Nigeria.

He lamented its descent to the lowest common denominator, asserting that it has been overrun by what he deems as “barbarians.”

Soyinka pointed out that, unlike in other regions where social media continues to serve as a valid platform for interaction due to the intellectual content and reasoned discussions initiated by users, the situation in Nigeria is quite the opposite.

He observed that those responsible for its decline in the country have forsaken the intellectual aspect, diminishing its overall quality.

During the 48th President’s party and his induction as an honorary member of Abeokuta Club in Ogun State on Saturday, the octogenarian addressed the gathering.

He highlighted the concerning state of affairs where even a simple disagreement during an election could result in individuals being unfairly labelled on social media.

The investiture ceremony, graced by the presence of the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, along with numerous distinguished sons and daughters of Egba, saw the playwright calling upon the intellectual and creative community of the nation to rescue the country from the detrimental influence of social media.

Discussing the recent general elections, particularly the presidential race, Soyinka expressed profound amazement and disbelief.

He noted that he was both “astonished and flabbergasted” by the intense lust for power, observing that some individuals were so fixated on it that they couldn’t fathom the possibility of not emerging victorious. Instead of presenting their facts for careful examination, they opted to demonize others.