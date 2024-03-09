Tinubu’s Boys Should Stop Blaming Buhari For Economic Hardship – Ogunlewe

A former Minister of Works and Housing, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has advised President Bola Tinubu’s appointees to stop blaming former President Muhammadu Buhari for the economic hardship being experienced in the nation.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is baseless and unnecessary to blame Buhari for the country’s present socio-economic challenges because he is no longer in power.

In a chat with TheCable on Thursday, Ogunlewe asked Tinubu and his appointees to focus on fulfilling their electoral promises and finding solutions to the country’s problems.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t believe in abusing the past administration. It is what you want to do that you should focus on. People voted for you based on the promises you made during the election.

“Tinubu has already said he is accepting all responsibility, both the assets and liabilities of the Buhari administration. He said I asked for the vote; you made me president, and I am ready to work. That is all.

“I am not into apportioning blame because that can never solve our problems. Whatever happened under Buhari is past tense.

“What Tinubu wants to do to merit the votes given to him matters now. There is no need to mention Buhari’s name anymore.”

Speaking further, Ogunlewe said President Tinubu has performed well in his nine months in office, while pleading with Nigerians to give him more time to stabilise the nation.

He said: “Tinubu is doing excellently well. I will just appeal to Nigerians to be patient with him.

“There is no other option than what he is doing. He only needs time to heal the wounds and stabilise the country and then we will move forward.

“I am absolutely confident that he is doing the right thing.”