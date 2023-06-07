Nigerian Senators Are Rich People Not Poor Ones – Ogunlewe

A former Minister of Works and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has claimed that Nigerian senators are rich and not poor.

The APC chieftain asserted that there is nobody who is going to be a Senator today who will be a poor person, stressing that Nigerian senators are not wretched.

Ogunlewe made the assertion while speaking on the politics surrounding the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday.

He also claimed that politics in the country is meant for the rich and not for the poor, adding that any politician planning to join politics must have enough funds

He said: “As I said how many years ago, Nigeria politics is not for the poor. No matter how much you describe it, it’s for the rich. If you don’t have enough funds, just don’t come into politics; you will never get through. And that is the truth. So a poor man can’t say, I am a senator or a poor person can’t say, I want to be the President of the Senate.

“How does it work out? You must be able to stand very solid to be able to play politics in Nigeria; very very solid.

“There’s nobody who is going to be a Senator today who will be a poor person. They are not poor.”