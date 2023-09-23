National Assembly Will Work For Nigerians, Change Country’s Destiny – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, restated the determination of the National Assembly under his leadership to work for Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Chairman of the National Assembly asserted that the parliament will continue to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu and help him deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Akpabio gave the assurance while delivering his speech at the two-day retreat for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly taking place in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

He disclosed that the leadership of the 10th National Assembly has resolved to continue passing key motions and other legislative initiatives to address pressing economic challenges in the country.

Akpabio also informed the gathering of some of the achievements of the 10th National Assembly, which include legislative and oversight successes that have resulted in transparency, accountability, and the increased efficiency of government institutions.

He said: “We know that the executive arm is steering our country through turbulent waters. The mark of a great sailor is not how he fares in calm waters; it is in how he powers through the rough seas.

“If His Excellency Senator Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and your good self must take the ship of state to harbours of bliss and development, then you must steer us out of the sheltered shore, through the rolling waves and stormy gales, and set the sails to weather every storm, safe in the knowledge that you are not alone.

“Tell Mr. President, that the leadership of the Tenth National Assembly (and by extension the entire National Assembly) says that he will never walk alone. We believe that this is the government that should come to change the fortunes of our country.

“We believe that this is the National Assembly that should come to change our destiny. We believe that this National Assembly has come to give hope to our nation. As the leaders of the Tenth Assembly, we must remember that the success of a leader depends on the achievements of the leader.

“We must not only be worthy leaders but also dealers of hope for the entire membership of the National Assembly in particular and our nation in general.

“Check the history of the world, and you will discover that the world has always been changed by a few thoughtful, patriotic, selfless, concerned citizens armed with faith and conviction. They led the charge, and the masses followed.

“If we all put our hands on deck, the Tenth Assembly shall surmount every challenge. It is in our hands to make this Assembly the last hope of the common man or the lost hope of the common man. The choice is ours. As leaders, let us see every problem through the broad windscreen of national interest, not through the tiny side mirror of politics.

“Let us be the symphonic voices of reason, not the raucous echoes of tribal or religious sentiments. Let us not make the mistake of thinking that our problem is APC, PDP, LP, SDP or any other party. That is an error. We face a collective action problem because relevant groups and stakeholders in our country fail to connect, cooperate and collaborate.

“As leaders of those who represent our people, it behoves us to set collective action templates for our nation’s developmental efforts and a collaborative legislative agenda for solving our nation’s challenges.“