NASS Has No Plans On Social Media Regulation Bill – Akpabio

The Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has said the 10th National Assembly has no intention to formulate any social media regulation bill.

According to him, the national assembly would not do so because there are existing laws already guiding the use of social media, Naija News reports.

Akpabio speaking at the Parliamentarian Symposium of Africa Internet Governance Forum (AIGF), hosted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that he was sure there weren’t going to be any specific bills on social media regulation.

Represented by the Senate Committee Chairman on ICT, Sen. Shuiab Salisu, at the event, the Senate President said, “I am not sure that there is going to be a specific bill on social media regulation. However, there are emailing laws in various areas, social media is just one space.

“So, rather than having a specific legislation on social media. I will rather say social media is just one platform. The same way people have used regular media platforms, to commit libel.

“Africa may have missed out in the first, second, and third Industrial Revolutions, but on the fourth is based on digital competence and knowledge system.

“Africa is placed in position to lead this digital revolution.

“I think a lot of things are happening that we need to also create awareness among the citizens.

“I will work together with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to drive an agenda that will ensure our country, Nigeria, begins the trajectory to greatness using technology as an enabler to regulate social future.”