Herbert Wigwe’s Father ‘Slumps’, Rushed To Hospital

Shyngle Wigwe, the father of billionaire business mogul and the late former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, reportedly slumped during the funeral service of his son, wife and son.

According to SaharaReporters, Pastor Wigwe was said to have slumped during a funeral service in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state.

It was reported that the elder statesman was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

The news platform said this was made known by a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), Tony Ogbuagu.

Ogbuagu also denied the purported death of the late billionaire’s father.

He wrote: “Herbert Wigwe’s father is not dead please. He only slumped and has been taken to the hospital. Make una slow down with all this bad news.”

Naija News reports that their burial followed a week-long funeral rites to celebrate the life of the founder of Wigwe University.

Several business leaders, friends, captains of industry, family members and associates had paid tributes to the late banking guru at the events held in Lagos.

The funeral service for the esteemed banker and philanthropist commenced promptly at 11:00 am today, with friends, associates, and well-wishers from both local and international communities, gathered to pay their final respects.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers, Rivers Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, business leader Aliko Dangote, former Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, Governor Alex Otti of Abia, and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun were present at the service.