Wike: Do Not Succumb To The Agent Of Darkness Hovering Around Like Vultures – APC Chieftain Warns Fubara

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has warned Governor Siminalayi Fubara to perish the idea of resigning from his position.

He insisted that resigning or attempting to resign from office would be unpleasant and chaotic for the state.

Eze stated this while reacting to an interview from Fubara yesterday where he reportedly said that he is ready to step down from his position as governor, for peace to reign in Rivers State.

Fubara had said, “If leaving this position is what I need or what is needed to bring more peace in this state, I can even tell the people to come and take it. It is not about me. People should understand that definitely I am here, I will go, but Rivers State will still remain.

“I am the governor. No matter what it is, there are things I could have done and there would have been a total crisis. But, the ability to restrain in the face of crisis when you have the power to do things is maturity.”

Reacting to Fubara’s statement, Eze opined that attempting to resign would mean that the governor had “succumbed to agents of darkness.”

He advised the governor to bury the thought of resignation, adding that it would be a disappointment not only to Rivers people, but God.

According to Eze, “My dear governor, resigning or attempting to resign will cause an unpleasant and chaotic situation in Rivers State.

“Doing that will be succumbing not only to agents of darkness hovering around like vultures to collapse the state, but will cause God to regret using you as a tool to free His children from the shackles of a very wicked emperor.

“Don’t be afraid as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the entire elders, reasonable stakeholders, God-fearing pastors, youths, pensioners, civil servants of Rivers State are with you and most importantly, God is with you. So, bury the thought of this resignation saga.

“God will continue to strengthen you until the state is fully recovered from the dusted, arrogant and perilous emperor.”