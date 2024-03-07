Wike: I’m Willing To Leave Office For Peace To Reign In Rivers State – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has expressed readiness to give up his position for peace to reign in the state.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known in an interview with AIT as the political crisis involving him and his predecessor cum Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, continues to linger.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu intervened earlier in the matter and got Governor Fubara and Wike to sign an agreement to end the lingering political crisis, but the crisis seemed unabated.

Speaking during the interview, Fubara said no sacrifice is too big for him to pay for the success of his administration, stressing that his love and interest for Rivers State are genuine.

He said, “No sacrifice will be too big for me to pay for the success of this administration. The reason is very simple, it is not political love. It is not because I want to gain any favour from anybody. My interest and love for our dear state is genuine.

“I’m not trying to say I want to be one man that will be there to decide the fate of all, no. But let Rivers State remain.

“My burden wasn’t the issue of all the drama. It is the millions of Rivers people who had made sacrifices, who are seeing opportunity and it looks as if their hopes are being dashed. They were the ones I was worried about. What would be their fate? That was my trouble. It is not about me.

“If leaving this position is what I need or what is needed to bring more peace in this state, I can even tell the people to come and take it. It is not about me. People should understand that definitely I’m here, I will go but Rivers State will still remain.

“I am the governor. No matter what it is, there are things I could have done and there would have been a total crisis, but the ability to restrain in the face of crisis when you have the power to do things is maturity.”