Ramadan: NSCIA Announces Date For Commencement Of Fast, Tells Muslims To Look Out For New Moon

The annual Ramadan fast will begin on March 11 or 12, 2024, according to the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). This announcement is subject to the moon’s visibility after sunset on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Naija News reports that the Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, in a statement, said the council urged the Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on the given date, equivalent to the 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

The announcement urged Muslim believers who are skilled in sighting the crescent to notify members of the National Moon Sighting Committee.

The NSCIA, under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in a statement, congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the upcoming 1445 AH Ramadan fast.

According to the statement, the council prayed for Allah to spare the lives of all Muslims so that they could engage in Ibadah (worship) and reap the full blessings of it.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, 10th March 2024, which is equivalent to the 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Monday, 11th March 2024, as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then Tuesday, March 12, 2024, automatically becomes the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH,” the statement partly read.

The statement also urged “endowed Muslims” to help the less fortunate by performing charitable deeds, and it cautioned merchants against stockpiling food or artificially raising the prices of items while the public was fasting.

“We urge the Muslims to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to pray that Allah grants the Palestinians His divine support and liberates them from their oppressors,” the statement read further.