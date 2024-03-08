Police Bust Baby Factory In Abia, Rescue 16 Pregnant Women, Eight Children

16 pregnant women and eight children have been rescued from a baby factory in Aba, Abia State.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the Abia State Police Command, Maureen Chinaka, detailed that the state command arrested the operators of the baby factory, Onyinyechi Okoro and Ekene Okezie, during a raid on their hideout on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the Police spokesperson explained that the location of the baby factory in Aba was withheld to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

The statement names Joy Mathew, Stella Okon, Bella Okon, and Idara Emmanuel as the people who were rescued in the cause of the operation.

Blessing Okon, Blessing Ede, Glory John, Josephine Asuquo, Promise Akpan, and Joy Edet are the others.

The police also rescued Goodness Peter, Ifeoma Ozoemena, Victoria Robert, Blessed Monday, Victoria Liberty, and Anita Sunday.

Five girls, China Marvelous, Nancy Sunday, Marvelous Sunday, Martha Ubong, and Deborah Ndifreke, are among the eight children who were rescued during the operation.

Victor Aniebeti, Goodness Destiny, and Praise Answer were three of the male children who were saved.

Chinaka stated that the victims were rescued on March 7 after a suspected baby factory was raided by the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, in Aba, based on reliable information.

She stated that the rescued girls and children were currently in the custody of Mrs Onyinyechi Okoro, who is from Ihechiowa in Arochukwu LGA and from Arondizuogu in Ideato LGA of Imo.

According to the PPRO, covert investigations into the operations of the baby factory were still ongoing.

She called on the public to be vigilant about security and to assist law enforcement in their efforts by providing information about potential suspects and illegal activity.

Chinaka reaffirmed the police’s commitment to upholding the law and stated that they would continue to ensure the protection of lives and properties of Abia residents.