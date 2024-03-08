JUST IN: Tension In Ilorin Prison As Inmate Grabs Warder’s Rifle, Shoots One

A prison inmate at the Oke-Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, seized a rifle from a warder on Friday and proceeded to shoot and wound a roadside vulcanizer nearby.

As reported by DAILY POST, while escorting prison inmates out of the facility, the offender seized the officer’s firearm and discharged it, injuring an unidentified vulcanizer.

Following the incident, the vulcanizer who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach received prompt medical attention at a nearby facility, while the inmate was held at the ‘C’ Division Police Station in Isale-Ojo, within the Ilorin metropolis.

The incident, which happened at around eight in the morning, sent locals running for cover, causing dread and concern.

Details later…