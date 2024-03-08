Abduction: Women Are Voluntarily Returning To The Bush – Zulum

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has said that some women and girls in IDP camps are voluntarily returning to the bush.

The governor made the claim following the abduction of over two hundred women and young girls from three IDP camps in Ngala at the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

Zulum explained that the exact number of the abducted women and girls is yet to be ascertained as no official communication has been made to his office.

According to him, “It has become no more sustainable for us to keep the people at the IDP camps. But if the 19 of you here, 23 of you here, are willing to provide immediate support for us, bring the food items and we keep the food items, then we shall continue to keep the people like they are difficult getting proud today.

“But the problem is that we have started experiencing donor fatigue. Most of the donors have left. Even for those that are around, the quantum of support that they are providing to the IDP camps has been reduced drastically.

“And then people now want to earn by them themselves. A few days ago, I was at Mafa. Mafa is my local government. I was born and brought up there. Some women numbering about 500 demonstrated that they don’t want to live in the IDP. They want to go to the bush. We have to be very careful.”