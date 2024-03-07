My Boss Helped Me Through School And Supported My Family – Wigwe’s Driver

Tunji Olorunmaye, the personal driver to the former Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the late Herbert Wigwe, has narrated how he started working with the deceased.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony held in honour of the late banker on Tuesday in Lagos, Tunji paid a heartfelt tribute to his former boss and highlighted Wigwe’s unwavering support for him and his family.

He disclosed that the late Wigwe supported him through school and was a constant source of support for his family.

In his tribute, Tunji also highlighted Wigwe’s generosity and kindness beyond the professional realm.

He said: “…You might not easily approach him if you are not prepared, he might not be smiling but he is ready to support you all the way…”

How Luggage Issues Prevented Me From Taking Ill-Fated Flight – Wigwe’s Assistant

Olusola Faleye, the Personal Assistant to the former Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, the late Herbert Wigwe, has narrated how luggage issues made him miss out on the ill-fated flight.

Speaking at a night of tribute to the former banker in Lagos on Wednesday, Faleye said he miraculously missed being on the helicopter that killed his boss, wife, son and business associate, Abimbola Ogunbajo.

Faleye said he was supposed to fly in the chopper but on second thought he decided to accompany their luggage by road since the chopper could not carry it.

According to him, he decided to accompany the luggage by road to ensure they arrived safely, while Wigwe, his wife, son and Ogunbajo boarded the chopper to the same destination.