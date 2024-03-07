Insecurity: Don’t Allow Our Nation To Slide Into Anarchy – Peter Obi Tells Tinubu Amid Rising Terror Attacks

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has told President Bola Tinubu not to allow the nation to slide into anarchy as bandit and kidnapping attacks continue to rise.

Naija News reports that Obi, in a post on his official X account, expressed worries at the rising spate of insecurity in the nation.

The former Anambra governor in the post suggested that lifting people out of poverty was the best way to end insecurity in the country.

He wrote “Once again, Nigerians are besieged by reports of terror attacks in different parts of the country. While about 50 persons, including a family of seven, were reportedly killed in a militia gang war in the Ukum area of Benue State, over 100 internally displaced persons, mostly women, were reported to have been abducted in by terrorists in Borno State.

“Aside from the sad and painful loss of precious human lives to these terror attacks, our dear nation has continued to lose its economic and social life to insecurity.

“More worrisome is that these attacks now occur almost daily. We must not allow our dear nation to continue this dangerous slide into anarchy. I was equally shocked to read that farmers in Northern Nigeria now pay bandits up to N100,000 for permission to farm or risk being attacked.

“These are happening at a time when we need more hands on the farms to enable us to produce enough foods for local consumption, stem the galloping food inflation, and build a productive economy and nation for ourselves.

“I therefore salute our security agencies, who have continued to make different sacrifices to ensure that insecurity is stamped out in our nation. However, we need to make more efforts to match the enemies of our nation with enough fire power to subdue them and reclaim our nation. Ultimately, I have maintained that lifting people out of poverty through job creation and support for small businesses is the surest way of fighting insecurity in the long run.

“The vast lands in the North remain our greatest assets, which if invested in by the government, will productively engage our youths and ultimately reduce crime. I sincerely commiserate with all the families who have lost their loved ones in these attacks, pray for quick recovery of the injured, and that the abducted ones may be rescued without further harm.”

Obi’s comment comes amid reports of fresh abduction attacks across the nation.

Naija News had earlier reported that bandits struck at LEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), in Kuriga town, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, triggering chaos and the abduction of numerous pupils.

Residents indicated that approximately 100 individuals were abducted, but the precise number remained unknown at the time of reporting.